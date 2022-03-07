Lviv (Ukraine): Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Lviv, 60 km from the Poland border, has become a city of refugees. Carrying nothing but their pets or essentials, thousands reach Lviv every day, as they flee the war-torn country. Among them is Gagan Moga, an Indian citizen married to a Ukrainian woman. Though he has the option of returning to India, he doesn't want to leave his pregnant wife alone.

"I am an Indian citizen, I can go to India but my wife, who is Ukrainian, cannot. I have been told that only Indians will be evacuated. I can't leave my family here. My wife is 8-months pregnant. We will be moving to Poland. We are currently at a friend's place in Lviv," said Moga, who fled from Kyiv.

Russian invasion of Ukraine: Lviv is temporary home for Indian who can't return to India

People who left cities that are witnessing continuous shelling like Kyiv and Kharkiv have taken temporary refugees at Lviv. Once they reach the Poland border, they are ready to go to whichever country is willing to take them. However, they feel the pain for their friends and families who are still trapped in other cities, taking shelter in railway stations and basements of their houses as Russia continues to pummel the neighbourhoods.

Talking about the challenges people are facing due to the intense fight between Russia and Ukraine, Moga said, "You would know that people from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson are leaving the cities. I can't express their pain, those who are capable are leaving and those who are not are stuck there." Sharing his experience about the escape from Kyiv, Moga said that he was helped throughout his journey to Lviv.

"I can't describe in words what difficulties I faced to reach Lviv. If you had witnessed the conflict, if you had witnessed the situation, you would know how horrific it was." In Kyiv, Moga was in an area called Bucha, a fighting hub for the Russian and Ukrainian armies. Narrating his ordeal, Moga says, "We heard every second, every minute, and every day the sound of the bombs, missiles, saw fighter planes. It was havoc and dangerous times for me. However, my friend and I were able to escape as we had a vehicle and arranged petrol somehow and came to Lviv after a two-day ordeal."

Moga is ready to go to any country that will take both him and his family. "I am thinking of going to Poland as my wife is allowed to go there. I will leave with my family to Poland tomorrow. We are staying here with a friend of mine. They helped us a lot, even while escaping Kyiv, I was helped by Ukrainian people with free shelter and food," he narrates. He also urged India to try to stop this war and said that New Delhi should do whatever possible to mediate.

