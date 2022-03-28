New Delhi: After Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visits New Delhi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is likely to visit India. The visit comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. The visit will be the first such high-level visit from Moscow to India since the invasion began. No official announcement has been made so far by the Ministry of External Affairs and the dates are expected to be announced after EAM Jaishankar returns from his tour to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Commenting on the development, India’s former ambassador G. Parthasarathy said, “The visit was on the cards for some time now and it is basically to express their thanks and appreciation for the way India have voted. On the agenda, many things will be discussed including what should be the way forward (on the Ukraine crisis) and how both sides (India-Russia) move ahead with the relationship. With all those sanctions on Russia, India is going to benefit from it and there are lots of other things on the cards. It is a very clear indication of thanks and appreciation and that we look forward to.

“Despite, all the bans by the Western countries on products of Russia, Moscow is making it a point that they will sell it in any case. Amid global sanctions, Russia has offered oil to India at discounted prices. Russia’s ties with India have always been good and that will continue," Parthasarathy pointed out.

On being asked about India facing pressure from the West and the US’s disappointment over India’s policy of abstaining from voting at the UN Security Council on the Ukraine crisis, Parthasarathy replied, “Did the Americans ever take up Pakistan’s involvement in Mumbai terrorist attack in any international forum, providing support to India? Or has the US in the days of their honeymoon with the Chinese ever looked at India in the Nixon, Carter, and Clinton years?

“India has its imperatives and its stance on the Ukraine crisis at the UNSC signifies that while ‘we are good friends with the US and have an alliance in the Quad, we take our own decisions in our national interests. It is an assertion of strategic independence,” Parthasarathy told ETV Bharat.

During Lavrov's visit to India, both sides will discuss mechanisms to deal with the Rupee-Ruble transaction system to continue working with each other despite the US and EU sanctions. Indian oil companies have already purchased Russian oil at discounted prices which were offered to India amid global sanctions and rising global crude prices.

According to sources, Lavrov is also expected to brief India on the current situation in Ukraine, ongoing peace talks between Ukraine and Russia to end the crisis, and deliberate on what should be the way forward to resolve the conflict. Like the Chinese Foreign Minister, Russian FM Lavrov is expected to meet the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

India at the United Nations has abstained from voting on Russia-Ukraine resolutions, whether it was recently backed Russian resolutions or the US-backed resolutions. India continues to maintain a neutral stance over the crisis while calling for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities.

Sergey Lavrov had also spoken to India’s external affairs minister Dr. S Jaishankar on February 24 after Russian President Putin declared the invasion of Ukraine. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Russian Prez Putin and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence.

PM Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Later this year, PM Modi is expected to travel to Russia for the annual India Russia summit. Russian President Putin traveled to Delhi on 6th December 2021 for the annual summit.

The second, 2+2 foreign and defense ministers meeting is likely to take place in Russia this year for which Indian external affairs minister and defense ministers will be traveling to the country.