New Dehli: "We are in touch with the Indian authorities for Indians stranded in Kharkiv and other areas of eastern Ukraine. We have received India's requests for emergency evacuation of all those stuck there via Russian territory," Denis Alipov, Russian Ambassador-designate to India, during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We are strategic allies with India. We are grateful to India for its balanced position displayed at the UN. India understands the depth of this crisis, he said.

Don't foresee any obstacles as far as S-400 supply to India is concerned; have routes to continue with this deal unobstructed. Sanctions - old or new, do not interfere in any way, he said.