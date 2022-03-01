New Delhi: Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Prime Minister of Romania Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă phone on Monday. The Prime Minister thanked Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă for the assistance provided by Romania in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine over the past few days. He particularly appreciated Romania’s gesture in allowing Indian citizens to enter Romania without visas and for permitting special evacuation flights from India.

The Prime Minister also informed Ciucă about the deployment of Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, as his special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens over the next few days in coordination with the local authorities.

The Prime Minister also expressed his anguish at the ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and return to dialogue. Prime Minister Modi also stressed the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

Read: Russia-Ukraine crisis: PM Modi speaks to Putin, reiterates dialogue to resolve differences