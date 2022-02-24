New Delhi: The tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue since it has turned into a military conflict now, much to the dismay of the West. But the trouble is for countries like India, for whom both Russia and Ukraine are good friends. In such a situation, it is very difficult for India to remain 'neutral'. Diplomats who know Russia and Ukraine closely believe that India is unlikely to give any categorical statement that could impact its strategic interests, says former ambassador Achal Malhotra counting on his vast diplomatic experience.

As the World witnesses yet another prospect of a full-blown war after Russian President Vladimir Putin started a special military operation in eastern Ukraine, much to the dismay of the West, the situation now in that region seems volatile. The West including the US, EU, Australia, Japan, and many other nations have condemned Putin’s move straightaway and have imposed stringent economic sanctions and it is expected that more such sanctions are on the line.

Commenting on India's stand over the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Malhotra said, “India on this issue has taken a very concrete stand by clearly stating that the only way to resolve such disputes is through peaceful talks, constructive diplomacy, and the security interests of all the concerned parties should be taken into account. And this pretty much says a lot. To say that New Delhi is sitting on the fence is not correct”.

Elaborating further, he adds, "India will not give any categorical statement. To say that India should stand with the US, EU, or with any other block and that we should condemn Russia is absolutely erroneous. India would not do this because we are exercising our own strategic autonomy. And, since we are not a part of any alliance and therefore the burden to resolve this crisis does not lie in our hands. We have strategic partnerships with all these countries and partnerships allow you a lot of flexibility."

Earlier, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti while speaking at the UNSC meeting on Wednesday reiterated that India seeks peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and that the situation is in danger of spiraling into a major crisis without making any categorical statement.

It is pertinent to note here that the West now seems to be in unison and has demonstrated that any such tactical moves that could attack Ukraine’s territorial integrity would be dealt with serious consequences. But now when the war has just begun and a “State of Emergency '' has been imposed in Kiev, the West has condemned the Kremlin's moves and has imposed stringent economic sanctions. While Putin, who doesn't seem to be scared of these harsh economic sanctions, warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

When being asked to comment on this statement and whether this statement reflects that the West needs to re-think the security demands raised by the Kremlin, Malhotra replied, "No, I don't think the United States or NATO are going to explicitly declare that they will not admit Ukraine to NATO. This crisis is reminiscent of the crisis of Georgia in 2008."

As far as the situation in Donbas is concerned, the reports say that the rebel-held regions of Donetsk and Luhansk (now recognized by the Kremlin) where separatists maintain a stronghold (where the majority are ethnically Russians and have even Russian citizenship) who are backed by Kremlin controls 1/3 of the total territory of the Donbas region. Putin’s plan to send troops into these regions on the pretext of peacekeepers raises a strong suspicion that is the plan is to create a buffer zone and to in a way totally control the Donbas region.

Replying to this, Achal said that "one cannot rule out this point. This could be a strategy. They might control the entire Donbas region to create a buffer zone. For the past few months, Putin was planning and weaving a strategy because he knew that the United States today is not that strong. And that was the plan and it worked."

While the West has been attacking the Kremlin via hard economic sanctions but at the moment Putin seems ignorant of these sanctions.

When being asked to comment on how this crisis is going to impact the World order, the former ambassador replied, “Russia would be pushed and will drift more towards China. In my opinion, Russia’s alliance with China is not out of choice, rather it's an access of convenience. because Russia also feels threatened by China. China’s ambitions to exert greater influence in Central Asia is a fact that must be irritating Russia. As these Central Asian regions were once a part of the USSR and with the collapse of it, Russia would never want its sphere of influence getting weakened there."