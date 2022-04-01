New Delhi: The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war may have impacted the semiconductor industry, the Union Government informed Rajya Sabha on Friday. The information was revealed by Minister of State (MoS), Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "Russia-Ukraine conflict has impacted supply chains in numerous sectors, including semiconductor industry. The conflict may have particular impact on the supply of Neon and Hexafluorobutadiene gases, which are an essential element to manufacture semiconductor chips as these are used in the lithography processes for chip production," stated the MoS.

The Minister stated that Ukraine and Russia are major sources of Neon and Hexafluorobutadiene gases. He also said that the global semiconductor industry is already facing a shortage due to supply chain disruptions during the Covid period adding that the Russia-Ukraine conflict might cause extra disruptions and affect the supply chains of semiconductors.

"Some key reasons behind the global chip shortage are supply chain disruptions, geographic concentration of electronic manufacturing, rise in demand for digital and electronic products and digital adoption across the world. The conflict in Ukraine might cause extra disruptions and affect supply chains of semiconductor further constraining electronics industry, including automobile sector," stated Chandrasekhar.

The Minister said that the government is an important objective of building the overall semiconductor ecosystem and ensuring that in turn catalyses India’s rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. He also said that the Union Cabinet has approved the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of INR 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductors.

"The vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in electronics & semiconductors was given further momentum by the Union Cabinet, chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, approving the Semicon India programme with a total outlay of INR 76,000 crore for the development of semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in our country. The programme aims to provide financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystem," stated Chandrasekhar.

