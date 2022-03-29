Moran (Assam): Russia and Ukraine war may affect the tea export business of India as our country is the largest exporter of tea to Russia. It is learnt that the most of tea cultivated in the country is bought by Russia. While India has exported 25.22 metric tonnes of tea to Russia in 2020 despite the dire conditions during Covid. Which has a market value of Rs 453.26 crore. India had also traded at Rs 487.04 crore in 2021 with exports of 27.24 metric tonnes of tea. But, India's tea may not be bought by Russia due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In such a case the tea industry may face a loss of around Rs 500 crore this year which will have a direct impact on Assam's tea. South India has already seen its impact. Tea prices have fallen from Rs 10 to Rs 15 in tea auctions in south India. Tea gardens currently producing new tea leaves in early April may not have takers. Maybe the price of tea in Assam is also at risk of going down in the auction. The impact of which will be seen in the tea industry, large tea gardens as well as lakhs of small tea growers would be affected. Many tea gardens may be closed due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

