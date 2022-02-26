Hyderabad: A large number of people are buying oil assuming a hike in cooking oil prices in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. Consumers lined up at the Vijaya Oil Store outlet in the vicinity of Hyderabad RTC Cross Road on Friday. Vendors say the market witnessed an additional two lakh rupees on Thursday compared to other days.

A large number of customers came to the outlet at 8 am on Friday. Store managers explained that the stock is also gradually decreasing due to a large number of purchases as prices are likely to rise in the coming days.

Praveen, a Vijaya Oil outlet employee, said a massive rush was witnessed on Thursday, as a large number of people thronged the outlet, along with regular customers, to buy large quantities of cooking oil following reports of rising oil prices in the wake of Russia and Ukraine war.

He further stated that Rs 2 lakh worth of oil was sold on Friday only more than the daily sales.

Sunita, Deputy Manager Marketing, Vijaya Oil RTC Cross Road outlet, explained that Rs 20 was increased in February. But now, oil prices are likely to rise further in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. However, prices may fall again after the war is over.

