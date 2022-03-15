New Delhi: Speaking at the UNSC on Monday, India's Deputy Representative R Ravindra called for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine to end the military confrontation and stressed that dialogue and diplomacy as the only way to solve the crisis.

“We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities. We are in touch with Russian Federation and Ukraine in this regard. We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” the ambassador said.

While addressing the Security Council, the Indian envoy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had repeatedly called for a ceasefire to bring an end to the ongoing war. “India has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine. The Prime Minister has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left, but (that) of dialogue and diplomacy," the envoy said.

He also said India evacuated around 22,500 Indians from Ukraine by taking intensive and immediate steps. "We are grateful to all our partners for their support in our evacuation efforts. We call for direct contacts and negotiations with a view to cease hostilities," he added.

Speaking about the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the envoy said, "OSCE has been playing an important role in facilitating the implementation of the package of measures across both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine. However, recent developments in Ukraine and consequent deterioration of security situation have halted the functioning of the Special Monitoring Mission." India supports OSCE Minsk Group's continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the envoy said.

