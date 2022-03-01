Ernakulam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday said that America's 'imperialism' was responsible for the escalation in Ukraine even as the party asked Russia to immediately stop its invasion of the country. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, while inaugurating the party's state conference at Ernakulam said the world wants the war to end and at the same time it is imperative to examine how the situation has reached this point between Ukraine and Russia.

Yechuri alleged that the "intervention of American imperialism" was the reason for such an escalation. "America has violated the promises it had made after the collapse of the USSR. A Russia under the leadership of Putin is strengthening narrow-minded nationalism. The difference of opinion between the US and its friendly allies in dealing with the Ukraine crisis is evident," Yechuri added. He said that the Centre Government 'failed' to deal with the Ukraine issue seriously.

The CPIM general secretary also came down heavily on the BJP-led central government, its "neo-liberal free trade, and communal policies". Alleging that the Central Government was working according to RSS' advice, Yechury said that it has been trying to "sabotage the Constitution". He also said that the last four years have been "a phase for growth for the extreme right, communal, fascist powers". "The BJP-led Government at the Centre has snatched away the neutral character of constitutional establishments. Central investigation agencies are being used for political goals," he said.

"It should also be noted that the Supreme Court of India has not yet taken up the petitions regarding the Citizen Amendment Act and the amendment to take away the special status of Kashmir," said Yechury. "The country has witnessed iconic popular agitations. The country has seen youths marching onto the streets, holding the national flag in one hand and the copy of the constitution in the other. The success of the famers' protest is very important and their marathon agitation should be seen as a historical event as it tells us the necessity for speaking together against the BJP-RSS combination," he added.

Yechury said that the policies put forward by neo-liberalisation will not solve the economic crisis. He also said that the economic stimulation packages are only helping the rich. "The rich in the country are getting wealthier. The situation is such that only ten percent of the population is holding more than 50 percent of the wealth in the country," he said.

"Poverty and unemployment have been increasing. Centre government also failed to handle the Covid crisis. The imbalance existing in the distribution of vaccines in the world was the reason for prolonging the Covid crisis. The CPM in Kerala is the spine of left-wing politics in the country. Parties should expand their ideological base to defeat BJP," he added.

Also read: Indian student killed in Ukraine: PM speaks with family, condolences pour in