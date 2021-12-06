New Delhi: The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday said that it is ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India and continue saving millions of lives.

"Russia and India have have joined forces since the beginning of the pandemic, with this strategic partnership including production of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines. A number of agreements with partners in India have helped RDIF to significantly increase our production capabilities. We are ready to offer the Sputnik Light vaccine and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents to support strong herd immunity in India," said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's CEO.

The RDIF in a statement said that partnership between both the countries against Covid19 has already demonstrated significant results and RDIF strive to expand it through providing the one-shot Sputnik Light and Sputnik M vaccines.

The Sputnik V is already in use in India following an emergency use authorisation granted in April this year.

"To facilitate the necessary production capacities, RDIF has reached agreements with the leading Indian pharmaceutical companies including Serum Institute of India, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen. Today, India is the leading production hub for Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines," the RDIF said.

Currently, RDIF is actively cooperating with India's regulatory authorities on registration of Sputnik Light as a standalone vaccine and a universal booster and expects it to be authorised in the country soon.

A major partner of RDIF, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, has conducted additional clinical trials of Sputnik Light in India. Data from these trials have also been submitted to India's drug regulator.

One shot Sputnik Light

The latest findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow have demonstrated that Sputnik Light administered standalone has 70 percent efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of Coronavirus.

Sputnik M

RDIF has also provided India's regulator with documents for registration of Sputnik M -the vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17. Sputnik M could become the first foreign registered vaccine for adolescents in the country and make an important contribution in protecting the younger population.

