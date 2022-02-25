Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on Thursday ordering general mobilization in the wake of Russia's military operation and that that it is to be carried out within 90 days. Zelenskyy speaking to media also said that 137 Ukrainians had been killed and 316 wounded on the first day of invasion by Russia.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden, while addressing the nation on the situation in Ukraine, condemned Russia for launching the military strike on Thursday and announced "new strong sanctions and limitations" on Russia. The sanctions include limiting Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen to be part of the global economy, stopping the ability to finance and grow the Russian military, and impairing Russia's ability to compete in a high-tech 21st-century economy.

On the other hand, the World Bank, in its statement on Thursday, said that it is ready to provide immediate financial support to Ukraine amid the present political and military crisis. "We stand ready to provide immediate support to Ukraine and are preparing options for such support, including fast-disbursing financing. Alongside development partners, the World Bank Group will use all our financing and technical support tools for rapid response," as per the statement.

