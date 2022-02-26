New Delhi: Russia on Saturday "highly" appreciated India's "independent and balanced" position on a UN Security Council resolution on the Russian attack on Ukraine. India on Friday abstained from voting on the US-sponsored resolution that sought to deplore in the "strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine. The Russian embassy said in the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership with India, Moscow is committed to maintaining close dialogue with New Delhi on the situation around Ukraine.

"Highly appreciate India's independent and balanced position at the voting in the UNSC on February 25, 2022," it tweeted. "In the spirit of the special and privileged strategic partnership Russia is committed to maintain close dialogue with India on the situation around Ukraine," it said. While abstaining from voting on the resolution, India issued an 'Explanation of Vote' (EoV) that called for "return to the path of diplomacy" and sought immediate cessation of "violence and hostilities".

India also told the UN Security Council that it has been in touch with all parties concerned and urged them to return to the negotiating table. "The contemporary global order has been built on the UN Charter, international law, and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," India said in the EoV. "All member states need to honour these principles in finding a constructive way forward. Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment," it said. Noting that it is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine, India urged that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

Russia used its veto power to block the resolution. In the 15-member UN Security Council, the resolution received 11 votes in favour of it, Russia opposed it and India, China and the United Arab Emirates abstained from the voting. Hours ahead of the voting, Russia said it expects support from India at the UN Security Council when the resolution is taken up. Russia's Charge d'affaires Roman Babushkin said that India has a deep understanding of the reasons that led to the current situation in Ukraine and Moscow is looking for continued support from New Delhi in sync with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

PTI