New Delhi: Perhaps the most understated of the causes of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is the water woes of Crimea. Russia annexed it from Ukraine in 2014. On Saturday, Russia achieved one of its primary aims when it bombed the dam built by Ukraine to block water on the north Crimea canal that carried water mostly from the the River Dneiper to Crimea.

ETV Bharat had reported on January 24 how water and its access were among the root causes of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The report dealt with how it will be the modern era’s first one over water in case of a full-blown war, which broke out finally on Thursday morning. You can read the article here — First 'war over water' in modern era looms over Ukraine

Surrounded by sea on all sides and linked to Ukraine only by a thin strip of land, the Crimean peninsula with a population of 2.5 million people with a majority of them being Russians. Crimea was earlier served by a Soviet-era canal that supplied 85 per cent of its water requirement from rivers on the Ukrainian mainland. Since its annexation in 2014, Russia has spent about substantial amounts in only transporting water from the Russian mainland to meet Crimea’s water requirements for consumption, for meeting farm needs and also for the large Russian naval base.

After Kiev cut off the water to Crimea, cities like Feodosia, Kerch, Sudak, the Leninsky district, Simferopol and Sevastopol suffered immensely. Even the cropping pattern underwent a change with farmers having to give up cultivating paddy. From 2014 to 2022, the total investment Russia has made in Crimea worth $15 billion yet water scarcity remains the biggest challenge.

From 4,02,000 hectares in the Soviet era, irrigated land fell to 10,000 hectares in 2015, before picking up little to 17,000 hectares in 2018. Sergey Aksyonov, who heads the Crimean Republic, told a Russian media house, “Our military destroyed the dam built by the Nazis (Ukraine government), which had blocked the North Crimean canal.” He added that work on lifting the water blockade continues.

Control of the water canal is among the reasons why a Russian offensive was planned on the Kherson region from where the canal stretches. Control of the Kherson region will make it easier for the Russians to link up with the pro-Russian fighters in the Donbas region and also make strategic ports like Odessa very vulnerable. Besides irrigated agriculture and its dominant Russian population, Crimea is strategically important as it houses Russia’s powerful Black Sea fleet at Sevastopol, a port which offers navigability all throughout the year when many of Russia’s ports freeze up in winters.

On Sunday, the ongoing war underwent a sudden escalation after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be on high alert in response to a raft of sanctions by the US-led NATO and European Union. Putin’s order was condemned by NATO as “dangerous and unacceptable”. Concomitantly, in an encouraging sign that brightened chances of negotiations between the warring sides, a meeting was being scheduled between a Ukrainian and Russian delegation on the Belarus border.

The talks, mediated by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, will be held near the Pripyat River at the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday morning. On the war front, reports indicated that the Ukrainian forces had slowed down the Russian military blitzkrieg in many cities as street-by-street fighting was taking place with the Ukrainian forces including armed civilians offering stiff resistance.

