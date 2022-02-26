New Delhi: Despite international pressure and sanctions imposed on Russia, President Putin is in no way stopping from invading Ukraine. Meanwhile, Kyiv has toughened the curfew as Russia reaches its streets and is taking all possible measures to protect the country from Russian invasion. But the question that has arisen here is how did it all start? Why does Putin want Ukraine so badly?

To have an in-depth idea of the ongoing crisis, ETV Bharat spoke exclusively to Archana Upadhaya, Chairwoman of Russian studies at Jawahar Lal University, JNU, New Delhi.

russia-aiming-for-pro-kremlin-govt-in-ukraine-not-settling-for-anything-other-than-security-says-expert

Q: Why does Putin want Ukraine? Will Ukraine fall?

A: The war is happening. Russia has always been very sensitive to the developments in its near abroad and Ukraine is not just any country. Ukraine is a very important country in the borderlands of the Russian Federation and any development that happens there, directly impacts Russia’s security and well-being. And that is precisely the reason that Moscow has always been very keen to have a pro-Kremlin regime in Ukraine and that explains why in the year 2014, Russia decided to annex Crimea from Ukraine.

Considering the development that has been happening in the last few days, it is amply clear that Russia is not going to settle for anything less than its security. It has to secure itself totally but how is it possible? It appears that first and foremost, Russia would install a government that is friendly to Kremlin, a pro-Russia regime and certainly, it is a big message to the Western world, EU, US, and NATO that the security architecture in Europe that was established after the disintegration of the Soviet Union needs to be changed. Russia has challenged that and it is exactly how things are unfolding as of now.

Q: Why has India’s position been unique over the Ukraine crisis so far? Can India play a crucial role in de-escalating tension?

A: India has adopted a very pragmatic approach. Because India shares a special relationship with Russia, it cannot afford to jeopardize its relationship with Russia. More so, we all know the special relationship that Russia shares with China and India is certainly not on best terms with China.

Having said this, of course, India is very keen that the war should come to an end and there should be some negotiated settlement that is in the interest of both sides concerned. Talking about India’s special relationship with Russia, close to 60% of India’s defense hardware comes from Russia. India will continue to be very cautious. Abstaining from voting in the UNSC does not mean India is supporting what is going on in Ukraine but it means that India has a viewpoint and the country is factoring in her interest, which any country should be doing. Let us not forget that India was not very pleased with what the US did in Iraq for close to 10 years, yet that did not prevent India from going ahead with deepening its ties with the U.S.

Therefore, every country in this world will have to factor in where their national interests lie and India is no exception.

Q: What would be the geopolitical implication going ahead?

A: Any kind of hostile foreign presence is something that Russia was very open about from the very beginning that it would resist. NATO’s presence in Russia’s borderland is certainly not a friendly presence and the Russians have been articulating it aloud in every possible forum. NATO’s plans for Eastern expansion very much include Ukraine too- not immediately but maybe sometimes in the future. Therefore, the presence of NATO forces and their military deployment and installments in the territory so close to Russia and not just Russia the capital Moscow is very close to the Eastern flunk of Ukraine. No country would have allowed it.

Also read: What is SWIFT, and what could a Russian ouster mean for the rest of Europe

When Russia realized that the West, NATO, and the EU were least bothered by Russia’s concerns, it did what it has done. Now the only way out is negotiated settlement because there are casualties on both sides, massive resistance. Also, there is a huge humanitarian tragedy as close to 5 million refugees are already in the neighboring countries of Ukraine.

This is going to put so much pressure on Ukraine, given the fact that the world is still struggling with an onslaught of the pandemic. It is the biggest war that Europe is witnessing after WWII. It is going to impact every country of Europe and the whole world. Already, the crude prices are shooting up and India’s economy is not going to remain untouched.

Q: Given the sanctions imposed on Russia, does that bring more difficulty for India as far as our military acquisitions are concerned?

A: India is concerned about this and that is why it is so very important that India ought to diversify its sources of defense procurement. How Ukraine has been abandoned by the US is also a lesson to everyone including India that eventually, 'you have to be standing on your own two feet and fight your own battles, no matter how well-meaning the allies or friends maybe, your battle is your battle'.

Also read: US announces $350 million in military aid to Ukraine, 'clear signal', says Blinken