Delhi: Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh launched Rural Connectivity GIS (Geographical Information System) data in public domain on Tuesday. As part of the implementation of PMGSY, GIS data for more than 800,000 rural facilities as points, more than 1 million habitations and 25,00,000 kilometres of rural roads have been collected and digitised using GIS platform developed for the scheme.

The collected rural connectivity GIS data will now be available to the public. On the occasion, National Rural Infrastructure Development (NRIDA), the nodal implementation agency of PMGSY scheme signed MoUs with three renowned GIS Firms and collaborated with Gati Shakti for releasing the rural connectivity GIS data in public domain. Gati Shakti is a national master plan and digital platform to plan and execute infrastructure projects in India to reduce logistics costs and enhance infrastructure.

NRIDA is collaborating with Gati Shakti with an objective to exchange the data for the better planning and implementation of both the schemes.

The launch of GIS data was followed by the technical session where presentations by ESRI India, MapmyIndia, DataMeet, Gati Shakti and CDAC Pune were given.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) was launched in the year 2000, with an objective to provide all-weather road connectivity to eligible unconnected habitations throughout the nation. Later on upgradation and consolidation of through routes and major rural links was also included as its objective to give fillip to the rural economy. Since inception, 7.83 lakh kilometre roads have been sanctioned and 6.90 lakh kilometre have been constructed with an expenditure of Rs. 2.69 lakh crores.

Read: No discrimination against any state on allotment of houses under PMAY-G: Govt