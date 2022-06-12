Anand: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed the 41st convocation ceremony of the Institute of Rural Management (IRMA) in Gujarat's Anand district. "India cannot become self-reliant unless rural development is made a contributor to the country's economy. The aspect of rural development is to make villages convenient. For this, remote connectivity of villages is necessary," Shah said. He further said that the institute was playing a key role in strengthening the rural sector.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and his thoughts on rural India, the Home Minister also stated that "Gandhi Ji had said country's soul resides in villages. I truly believe this. The country will prosper if its villages are self-reliant. This will further fulfill the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and help the country progress on the path to becoming a 5 trillion dollar economy".

Also read: India's space mission biggest recognition of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

The HM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has done the work of providing electricity, clean water, and toilets to every household in the country. "Unless there is a development of the individual, there cannot be the development of the village. Unless the area is developed, the village cannot develop. This began when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014," he also added.

Shah handed over degrees in rural management to over 250 students during the event. Chairman Dilip Rath, meanwhile, stated that the institute was in the perfect form to be declared a national institute of excellence. He also said that IRMA had conveyed the same to the Centre. Earlier, on June 11, the HM had inaugurated several development projects in Diu.