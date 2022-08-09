Rupnagar: The Rupnagar district police on Tuesday arrested 10 dangerous gangsters of the Pindri gang, to find out later that they are also a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 7 illegal weapons and 51 live cartridges were also confiscated from the 10 arrested.

Commenting on the matter, DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the Rupnagar police team was able to expose this clandestine gang operating in the state with the help of some inputs from anonymous sources. He informed that the main leader of this gang has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Pindri, who was very active in the Nangal-Rupnagar-Noorpur area.

The other nine gangsters arrested have been identified as Baljinder Singh alias Billa, Gurdeep Singh alias Gogi, Jaspreet Singh alias Makdar, Gurpreet Singh alias Bholu, Iqbal Mohammad, Surinder Singh alias Chhinda, Dara Singh alias Dara, Sukhwinder Singh alias Kaka and Robin Singh.

DIG Bhullar further informed that 22 FIIs (including attempted murder) have already been registered against the notorious gangster Parminder Singh in several police stations including Rupnagar, Haryana, Jalandhar and Patiala. "Parminder Singh aka Pindri was hiding in Himachal Pradesh to avoid arrest and was operating all his activities from there. Apart from other crimes, Parminder Singh is also involved in heavy drug smuggling in this area," the DIG informed.

"We have recovered 7 illegal weapons including two 32 bore country made desi pistols, two country-made desi pistols of 30 bore, two country mail 315 bore pistols and one country made pistol of 12 bore with 51 live cartridges and one magazine from the arrested gangsters. There are a total of 22 FIRs registered against dangerous criminals Pindri, two against Baljinder, one each against Gurpreet, Jaspreet and Gurdeep, seven against Iqbal Mohammad, four against Surinder and 24 against Dara. R." The further course of action after the arrests of these gangsters shall be decided based on a detailed investigation that is underway.