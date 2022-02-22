Chennai: With Tamil Nadu Urban civic body elections coming out on Tuesday, the ruling DMK and its alliance is set to sweep most of the seats. The counting process for 21 Corporations, 138 Municipals, and 489 Town panchayats is currently underway. All the 21 corporations are set to be swept by the DMK alliance. Of the 138 Municipalities, DMK leads in 134 whereas principal opposition AIADMK leads only in one Municipality. Among 489 town panchayats, DMK alliance leads in 435, whereas AIADMK leads in 16.

Ward wise results update

Among 1,373 Corporation wards across the state, the DMK alliance leads in 1,050 and the AIADMK alliance in 153. In 3,842 Municipal wards, the DMK alliance leads in 2,638 and the AIADMK alliance in 641. Out of 7,604 town panchayat wards, the DMK alliance leads in 4,960 and the AIADMK alliance in 1,214. BJP which contested alone leads in 21 Corporation wards, 58 Municipal wards, and 233 town Panchayat wards in the state.

Also read: Chennai: AIADMK leader D Jayakumar arrested for attacking DMK cadre