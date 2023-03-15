New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that MPs from the ruling BJP are disrupting the proceedings of the Parliament "just to protect the Adnais." "The ruling party has made anarchy out of democracy. How come MPs like Smriti Irani of BJP can disrupt the proceedings of the Parliament? Their move only substantiates our claim that BJP is trying to protect the Adanis," said Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinte.

Lashing out at Irani, Shrinte said that her only intention is to troll Rahul Gandhi. "Smiriti Irani looks after troll ministry. Earlier, she used to raise issues like price rise and now she is only focusing on selective outrage," said Shrinte.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's speech in Britain regarding Indian democracy, Shrinte said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who insulted the country with his speech in China. "The Prime Minister once said that people who were born in India are very unfortunate...is it not an insult to India?" asked Shrinte.

The Congress spokesperson dubbed the BJP as the "pioneer of tukde tukde gang". "It was Saverkar who was the leader of tukde tukde gang and he tried to divide India. And now his disciples are following his footprints," said Shrinte.

Ever since the start of the second leg of the Budget Session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions with the ruling BJP demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his 'democracy in danger' speech in the UK and the Opposition demanding an investigation the Adani issue by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Congress MPs have also cited instances where Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised issues of internal politics in foreign countries. Earlier in the day both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 11 am on Thursday following ruckus over the issue.