Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh): Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Monday said that rulers should introspect every day whether the decisions taken by them are good and also check if they have any bad characteristics. The Chief Justice was addressing the 40th convocation of Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning in Puttaparthi town in Anantapuramu district.

"All the rulers in the democratic set-up, before beginning their routine work, should introspect whether they have any bad characteristics. There is need to offer just administration and it should be according to people's needs. There are several wise men here and you are watching the developments that are taking place worldwide and countrywide," the CJI said.

He said people are the ultimate lords in democracy and whatever decision has been taken by the dispensation should benefit them.

The CJI further said that true education should result in a far more holistic positive change and advancement in the life of a student. "When we refer to ‘Education’, it is often understood to mean academic learning. But being ‘truly educated’ means much more. True education should result in a far more holistic positive change and advancement in the life of a student," he said.

"Unfortunately, the modern education system tends to focus only on the ‘utilitarian’ function of education. Such a system is not equipped to deal with the ‘moral’ or ‘spiritual’ function of education which builds the character of our students and allows them to develop a social consciousness and a sense of responsibility," the CJI said.

Read: Important to protect, promote independence & integrity of judiciary at all levels: CJI Ramana

"True education is one which imbibes moral values and virtues of humility, discipline, selflessness, compassion, tolerance, forgiveness and mutual respect. Education must elevate your character and broaden your thinking. It must enable you to take the right decision when faced with the complexities of life," the CJI said.

"You will have to deal with people from different walks of life, that may occasionally challenge you. But be tolerant. Hold onto certain core values as you walk through this journey of life, and experience all the richness it can offer you," he said.

"As educated individuals, you have the responsibility to enrich the society. An essential part of this responsibility is to seek excellence, to grow in knowledge, to propagate the same. You must educate all those around you, and empower people, communities, and societies," he added.

Speaking about his admiration and devotion for Sri Sathya Sai Baba, the CJI said, "I had the good fortune of having Baba’s darshan. I have always carried with me his words of wisdom."