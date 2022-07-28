New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the rule of law and democratic process in Myanmar must be upheld while adding that the government is taking note of the development in Myanmar with deep concern.

This statement comes after the Myanmar military on July 25, executed four people including former National League for Democracy (NLD) lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thawand, democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu, popularly known as Ko Jimmy. Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were the other two men executed.

Addressing the weekly media presser in the national capital, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have noted development in Myanmar with deep concern. As a neighboring country of Myanmar, we have always highlighted the need for a peaceful resolution to the issue". The MEA spokesperson also said the rule of law and democratic process must be upheld. He reiterated that as a friend of Myanmar, India will continue to support Myanmar's return to democracy and stability.

Also Read: UN court rejects Myanmar challenge to genocide case

According to sources, Ko Jimmy and Phyo Zaya Thaw were arrested on 23 October and 18 November 2021 respectively. Ko Jimmy was subsequently charged with sedition. Both Phyo Zayar Thaw and Ko Jimmy were also charged under the Counter Terrorism Law and sentenced to death by a military tribunal on 21 January 2022. Their subsequent appeals were denied. Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw were convicted on murder charges. Their appeals were also denied.

In Myanmar, such cases are being heard by military courts behind closed doors. Since the military coup on 1 February 2021, 117 people, including two children, have been sentenced to death including 41 sentences in absentia. Over 11,500 people remain in detention for opposing the military’s seizure of power.