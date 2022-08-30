Rudrapur: As many as 25 persons fainted following a poisonous gas leak in the Rudrapur town of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. Sources in the district administration said that the incident took place in the Transit Camp police station area of ​​Rudrapur.

25 people fainted due to poisonous gas leak in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

Upon being informed of the incident, an SDRF team and district administration officials rushed to the spot and the affected people were admitted to the district hospital. Some SDRF personnel along with the SDM Kichha Kaustubh Mishra also fell ill due to the poisonous gas, sources said.

Mishra has been hospitalized. Sources in the district administration said that the gas leaked from a cylinder kept at a scrap shop adding that it has now been disposed of.