Agra (Uttar Pradesh): The precious stones enhancing the beauty of the Taj Mahal have been 'disappearing' every year. The startling revealation was made by the official response to an RTI application. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) responsible for the upkeep of the Taj Mahal, has been replacing 'missing stones' with new ones. For the last seven years, Rs 2.5 crore was spent by the ASI for installing stones at various points at the Taj Mahal, the RTI response revealed.

The RTI activist has sought information about the missing precious stones from the Taj Mahal from the Information Commissioner's office. Information Officer Mahesh Chandra Meena, while replying to the RTI query mentioned the replacement of 'missing precious stones' from the mosaic (inlay work) by new ones. Tenders were also floated by the ASI for executing the work.

As per the RTI reply, precious stones had 'disappeared' from the main dome of the Taj Mahal, the tomb of Shahjehan-Mumtaz, the Royal Gate, and other parts of the historic wonder.