Agra: The information was sought from the Uttar Pradesh Crime Records office through an RTI query by child rights activist Naresh Paras, giving insight into the exploitation of minor girls during the seven years period between 2015 and 2021. "It took almost 10 months to seek information from the Uttar Pradesh Crime Records office. I have asked for data on girl child sexual abuse from all 75 districts in UP, but I was provided data from forty-eight districts only.

Altogether 11,902 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in different police stations in the state. The data suggested that four minors were sexually abused every day, which is quite alarming. Had they (the state crime records office) provided information about all 75 districts, then this could have become a much bigger figure. I was provided information about 48 districts only," said RTI activist, Naresh Paras.

Read: Precious stones missing from Taj Mahal, reveals RTI

"The POCSO Act came into effect 10 years ago in the country. Earlier, criminals were committing crimes with impunity. But the crime against minor girls are still on the rise despite stringent punishment under POCSO," Paras added. In the past seven years period that is between 2015 and 2021, altogether 11,902 cases pertaining to the sexual abuse of minor children were reported in different police stations in Uttar Pradesh. These startling revelations had come to light from 48 districts in the state while information about 27 remaining districts was not made available.

Among the districts in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow reported the highest number of child abuse cases (more than 800 cases), followed by Pilibhit (750), Bijnor comes in the third spot with 589 cases, followed by Maharajganj with 489 cases, stated the RTI query.

The data speaking about the missing girls in Agra district for the past two months stated that around 85 missing cases of minor girls were registered with different police stations of the district. Although the police in Agra claimed that they were successful in tracing minor girls in most of the cases, the ground reality was that police found 26 minors only, stated the RTI query