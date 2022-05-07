Chandigarh: The visit of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to Gujarat from April 1 to 3 to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party cost the state government about Rs 45 lakh, an RTI has revealed.

A Bathinda-based RTI activist Harmilap Singh Grewal sought details of amount spent on Mann’s visits to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Replying to it, the state civil aviation department has disclosed that the department had the received bills amounting to Rs 44,85,967 for the aircraft hired for the visit of the Punjab Chief Minister to Gujarat.

Mann had visited Gujarat with AAP chief and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to launch the party’s campaign for assembly elections due in December next. About the Himachal visit, the RTI reply said that he visited the hill state on April 6 by the state government helicopter and the expenditure incurred on the individual visit of the helicopter could not be ascertained.

Also read: Punjab: Court issues summons to CM Bhagwant Mann, eight others for defamation