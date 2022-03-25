Motihari(Bihar): RTI activist Vipin Agrawal's son died by suicide by self-immolation after his father's killers were not arrested in Harsiddhi, Bihar. The 14- year-old boy Rohit jumped from the three-story building after setting his body on fire due to a lack of efforts by police administration and delay in getting justice in the murder case.

After Rohit's death, his grandfather Vijay Aggarwal released a video exposing the lack of efforts in district police officers from the hospital. After the murder of his son Vipin Agarwal on September 24, 2021. Later on late Thursday night, Vijay Aggarwal, who broke down after the death of his grandson has made many serious allegations against the police.

Vijay Aggarwal's complaints against the police authorities of Bihar

In the video released from the hospital, Rohit's grandfather said that the police are pressurizing him to change the statement."My grandson had gone to the SP office to seek justice. From there, Rohit came back agitated. Now, the police are pressurizing me to change the statement that my grandson had come to meet the SP on Thursday and demanded the arrest of his father's killers. But his demand was not met and he could not meet the SP. In a fit of depression and rage, he poured kerosene over his body and set himself on fire, and jumped from his three-story. Upon jumping from the roof, he fell on the high tension electrical wire due to which his body got brutally burnt," rues Vijay Aggarwal.

"Rohit was rushed to a private clinic in Motihari where he died during his treatment. Rohit had reached the SP's office in the morning to meet the SP when he could not meet him. He also had an argument with the police officers. After coming home he called the police and threatened them with death by suicide if any action is not initiated within 15 minutes and jumped off. Before jumping from the roof, he had also raised slogans against the administration," Aggarwal added.

Rohit had been pleading for the arrest of his father's killers for several months now. He was the eldest of three children of the late RTI activist. His mother Monica Devi fainted after seeing the burnt body of her son. The family members are shocked by this dreadful step taken by him and everyone were dumbfounded.

On September 24, 2021, RTI activist Vipin Agarwal was gunned down by criminals near the Harsiddhi block office gate in broad daylight. The family had lodged an FIR against unknown criminals at Harsiddhi police station. After the incident, the names of many people came to the fore in the police investigation. After Aggarwal's family's continuous pleas, seven people were arrested and sent to jail by the police but nothing moved beyond that.

Actually, RTI activist Vipin Agarwal was fighting a legal battle against the illegal occupiers of the government land of the Harsiddhi market. Due to this reason, many white-collar land mafias were targeted. But on September 24, last year, Vipin was murdered by bike-borne criminals near the block office. Since then no action had been taken by the police administration, alleged family members.