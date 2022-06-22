Bhatinda (Punjab): An RTI response to activist Sanjeev Kumar has revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spent more than Rs 1.5 crore on his swearing-in ceremony, out of which Rs 73 lakh were spent on air fliers along with other expenses. It has also come to notice that despite the availability of a private helicopter, the Mann government spent Rs 8 to 10 lakhs on expensive aircraft, ten times the cost of the chopper.

