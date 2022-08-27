New Delhi: Social and RTI activist Harpal Rana will give a voice to those voiceless people who have been declared dead on paper by their kin or some vested interest so that they could not claim their property. On August 28, RTI activist Harpal Rana will stage one day hunger sit-in at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Rana said, "I have around 20 to 25 such people from UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh in my contact. Their family members have declared them dead officially due to some family dispute and thereby grabbed their land or asset. Several such people have been staging a dharna at Jantar Mantar for the past many years so that government records could be rectified."