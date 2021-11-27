Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government Saturday exempted children travelling as pilgrims to Sabarimala from RT-PCR testing to detect COVID 19 infection.

According to a Government Order, dated November 26, parents and adults accompanying the child devotees shall ensure that they carry soaps, sanitisers and masks and adhere to COVID 19 appropriate behaviour.

It also made it clear that pilgrims and staff on Sabarimala should be fully vaccinated or possess RT-PCR negative certificate not older than 72 hours.

"The government is pleased to clarify that children are allowed to go on Sabarimala pilgrimage without RT-PCR test. Parents or adults accompanying the children shall ensure S.M.S. (soap/sanitizer, mask and social distancing) and they are accountable for the children's health issues," the order said.

Despite the COVID-19 situation, hundreds of devotees have been trekking the hills to offer prayers at the Ayyappa temple since it opened on November 16 for the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Like the previous year, the devotees are being allowed through a virtual queue system this time also as part of efforts to regulate the flow of pilgrims in view of the pandemic and heavy rains.

