New Delhi: The RSS Muslim wing has plans to hold a door-to-door campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh to apprise women from the community of the measures taken by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for their welfare and empowerment.

As part of the move, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) has decided to organise at least 50 meetings with minority community members in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

"From the scrapping of instant triple talaq to increasing the minimum age of marriage from 18 to 21, the BJP government has taken several measures for the welfare and empowerment of Muslim women and the minority community," MRM's national convenor Shahid Sayeed told the media.

To apprise the minority community members of the measures that the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments have taken for their welfare, the MRM has decided to organise at least 50 small and big meetings in the next 70 days across Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Besides, door-to-door public awareness campaigns will also be carried out to reach out to the community members, especially women, in the state, he said. "Women's wing of the MRM will take the lead in the execution of the plan under the leadership and guidance of our chief patron Indresh Kumar (a senior RSS leader)," he said.

Sayeed said the MRM organised two such meetings recently, one in Ayodhya and the other in Amroha of Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar, the MRM's founder and chief patron, presided over these meetings, he said.

"The meeting in Ayodhya, held on December 28, concluded with passage of a resolution (which noted) that a law to control the population of the country is the need of the hour to prevent the possibility of a civil war in future," he added.

PTI

