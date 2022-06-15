Meerut(Uttar Pradesh): RSS Sir Sanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is all set to visit Meerut today on a one-day tour. He will address a seminar organized by Neer Foundation at Sardar Patel Agricultural University, Modipuram. According to the sources, Mohan Bhagwat would reach Meerut in the afternoon and before that, he would attend the Sant Samagam at Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar as the chief guest, although officially the district administration has not been able to confirm this.

Mohan Bhagwat would be the chief guest at the seminar on 'India's Water Resources' and would also participate in the discussions over the relevant issues, challenges and solutions. The seminar is organized by Neer Foundation at Sardar Patel Agricultural University. On this occasion, Vice-Chancellor RK Mittal and former Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University NK Taneja would attend the program as special guests.

As informed by Raman Kant Tyagi, the director of Neer Foundation, Mohan Bhagwat might also release a booklet in the program. Tyagi further informed that in this conference likely to have a strength of over 300 people, topics related to reviving the Kali river and saving water resources would be discussed.