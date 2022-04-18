Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that the RSS is an ally of various organizations and individuals working for the upliftment of the religion and the nation and not a competitor of anyone. "Sangh is not a competitor to anyone but an ally to various organizations, institutions, and individuals working for the welfare of religion and the nation," stated a press release quoting Bhagwat. He urged everyone to build greater humanity through mutual cooperation in a systematic way.

Addressing the gathering at the concluding session of the Akhil Bharatiya Chintan Baithak organized by the RSS affiliated think tank Prajna Pravah, Bhagwat also said that if Dharma is to be protected then it is necessary to practice Dharma. The RSS chief also said that truth, compassion, purity, and diligence are the basic qualities of all Indian religions. "Our virtues and religion are our weapons," added Bhagwat.

President of the Ekatma Manav Darshan Anusandhan Evam Vikas Pratishthan, Mahesh Chandra Sharma spoke on Hindutva and politics." Ours is not geographical, but geo-cultural nationalism. If the political nation-building of the world is to be humanized, then its Hinduisation (Hindukaran) is necessary," he said. Sharma argued that the Constitution requires refinement and not an award or boycott. "While Indianizing democracy, we should make efforts towards establishing Dharma Rajya," he added.

Speaking at the event RSS leader Ram Madhav said Hindutva is not a way of life but a vision and philosophy of life. He also said that Hinduism is spreading to different countries through various spiritual organizations and its popularity is increasing day by day." Hinduism gives a holistic solution to the current global problems, be it environmental, health or technology-related," added Madhav.

