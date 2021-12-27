Mumbai: Shiv Sena has trained guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its latest editorial in Saamana questioning how the party was raising crores in its donation drives.

"Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become the richest party with a net worth of Rs 2,700 crore (approximately). There is nothing wrong with raising the fund and fattening the coffer. But, others (parties) should not be left high and dry," the Saamana editorial read.

The party, it added, has "created a Mayajaal" (illusion) of raising funds through donations and working towards 'nation building'.

"But, how it is helping in the nation-building?... BJP became the richest party in a very short period of time and the party is now basking in the money and its muscle power is now evident to all," the terse-worded editorial continued.

The party has started raising funds on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"BJP as a party is expert in raising its coffer and putting others in a disadvantageous position," the editorial alleged.

"During the demonetisation, the party gave a tip-off to prominent donors about the note ban in advance, while the fund of its opponents such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Telugu Desam, Shiv Sena and others were left to rot," it added.

