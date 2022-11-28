Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Ram Madhav, former National General Secretary of BJP and member of RSS National Working Committee, on Sunday reacted to 'Galwan Says Hi' tweet controversy, saying people of such temperament would eventually come to know about the strength of emerging India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Ram Madhav was here to attend the social media convention organised in the auditorium of MBM Engineering College.

Taking a jibe at the author of the controversial tweet, Ram Madhav said that dealing with China and Pakistan is a huge task, unlike sitting at home and tweeting. Before 2014, people lived in fear of terrorists, but today terrorists are afraid of us, he added.

Replying to a query, the RSS leader spoke candidly on matters concerning the geo-political situation in India in the wake of the tweet controversy triggered by the comment made by actress Richa Chadha over India taking back Pak occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Touching upon the PoK and Balochistan issues, Ram Madhav said that the people in India have a lot of expectations because of PM Narendra Modi being at the helm of affairs. He said that we have to make this country so strong that every person living in PoK or Balochistan would want to be part of India. Commenting on the Kashmir issue, he said that people earlier demanded a different country, but today they are asking for full statehood.

He went on to say that earlier, China used to violate the border over 5-6 thousand times in a year. But, today, with diplomatic international relations, China has even backed out from five locations out of eight. China had once brought 50 thousand soldiers to the borders, to which India too sent the exact number of jawans. When someone says 'Galwan says hi', this is our hi. Our response is in our actions, he quipped.

The former National General Secretary of BJP further said that the ruling party is working to rectify the conflict in J&K and, after that, all people of the valley will themselves want to be a part of India. He assured that under the able leadership of Modi, the border situation will improve significantly.

Referring to the controversial tweet, Ram Madhav observed that such misguided elements are not a minority in this nation but rather belong to the mainstream and only BJP can with time show them the true power and potential of the country. He also commented on the abrogation of Article 370 and said that it has helped minimise terrorist activities in the UT. To prove his point he said that earlier, approximately 350 cases of stone pelting were reported in a year but after the removal of Article 370, it has significantly reduced.

During the media interaction, the member of the National Working Committee of RSS also touched on topics related to the Indian economy. He said that the whole world has been affected by the pandemic. The condition of European countries is bad, the Rupee has fallen against the Dollar, yet we are in a better position. The economy is growing strong and is expected to take off in the next two years. Today, India is a 3 trillion dollar economy. He asserted that by 2030, the Indian economy will be a 10 trillion dollar economy.

The convention was organized by Vishwa Samvad Kendra of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Jodhpur, with Kapil Mishra, Ajit Bharti and former judge HR Pawar in attendance. They all took questions from the media in their respective sessions.