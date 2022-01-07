Hyderabad: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) All India joint secretary Dr. Manmohan Govinda Vaidya said that RSS has discussed about the "Bharat-centered education'', National Education Policy and the Covid pandemic situation in the country at the summit which is held once every year.

Addressing a press conference, Dr. Manmohan Vaidya said, "the main aim is to bring National Education Policy to the grassroots level. We should save our education policy from the educational policies of other countries. The goal is to have an India-centric education system. Youth should be ready to face the upcoming challenges. It is our responsibility to see that society was not broken."

He further said that the world is looking towards a competent and prosperous India. Manmohan also claimed that "one lakh youth have been joining the RSS since 2019. In 2021, 1.15 lakh people across the country have registered their names on the RSS website."

He also said that India's independence was not achieved by some people but many struggled for it. "The biographies of 250 freedom fighters who are unknown to the world will be brought in the form of books and made available to the public. In the last year's meeting, RSS discussed on how to improve the economy and employment in the country," he added.

Also Read: Coordination meeting of organisations affiliated to RSS to be held in Telangana

The RSS's 3-day 'Samanvay Baithak' was a coordination meeting of the chief functionaries of various organizations inspired by the Sangh working in different areas of social life, which began on Wednesday at Hyderabad in Telangana.

Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbale, along with all the five Sah-Sarkaryavah and other office-bearers of the Sangh were present. 216 office bearers from thirty-six inspired organizations have participated in the meeting. The attendees have taken a double dose vaccine as per Covid-19 protocol.