Kolkata: To put an end to the infighting within the ranks of West Bengal BJP, the top leadership of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has decided to step into the matter. As per sources, the RSS leadership is especially unhappy with the role of the BJP's state general secretary (organisation), Amitava Chakrabarty. The sequence of events that took place in the last couple of weeks has led to the RSS top brass' significant interference.

What initially started from a number of BJP legislators leaving the party's WhatsApp groups, snowballed into an open free-fire after rebels among West Bengal leadership of the BJP conducted a secret meeting at the residence of BJP Lok Sabha MP Shantanu Thakur.

The latest development in the series of events was actor-turned-politician and BJP MLA from Kharagpur Hiran Chattopadhyay openly expressing his anguish against local leadership, followed by complete dissolving of all departments and cells of West Bengal BJP on Thursday.

BJP sources said that the RSS leadership has already held meetings with the Matua leaders in the party and enquired about their grievances.

When asked on this issue, BJP's national vice president Dilip Ghosh said he personally feels that the dialogues with the rebel leaders are extremely necessary. "The flaws in the party organisation should be identified and corrected as early as possible," he added.

At the same time RSS's organisational head Ramapada Pal also had discussions with some of the rebel BJP leaders. He is expected to send a detailed report on this count to RSS headquarter at Nagpur shortly. BJP sources further said that even the central leadership of the party has expressed anguish over the sequence of events in the state unit of the party.

Amita Maviya, BJP's central observer for West Bengal, has already asked the state unit to prepare a list of the rebel leaders in the state. It is learnt that the party's central leadership will shortly hold meetings with the rebel leaders in New Delhi.