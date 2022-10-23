New Delhi: Ahead of the Diwali celebrations, Muslim Rashtriya Manch chief and senior RSS leader Dr Indresh Kumar lighted 'diyas' (earthen lamps) at the Nizamuddin Dargah on Saturday and said that the objective behind his act is to send a message of peaceful coexistence and harmony.

Speaking to reporters Kumar said that India is the only country in the world with such co-existence and harmony among different communities. "India is the only country in the world where there is such coexistence of religions and sects. Nowhere in the world will you find such diversity. So today we've lighted 'diyas' here, and offered chaddar and flowers at the shrine. This will send a message of coexistence and harmony," said Kumar.

He also said that everyone should celebrate all the festivals and it will increase the greatness of the country. "Instead of spreading hatred, we should spread happiness and brotherhood. We should celebrate all religions. If all the festivals in India are celebrated across the country with full enthusiasm, India will become 'Saare Jahan se Acha'", said Kumar.

Recently, RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat last month paid a visit to Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief of the All India Imam Organisation (AIIO), at the latter’s residence in the national capital.