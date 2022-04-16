Palakkad: An RSS leader was allegedly hacked to death in the Melamuri area of Palakkad in Kerala on Saturday. The deceased was identified as former RSS Sareerik Sikshak Pramukh Sreenivasan, 45, who runs SK Motors in Palakkad. Sreenivasan was sitting in the shop when a group of five people on two bikes attacked him at around 1 pm.

Srinivasan was attacked with a sword and received fatal injuries in his head and arms. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, sources said. The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was killed in a village near here. Subair, 43, was allegedly hacked to death at Elappully in the district while he was returning home after offering prayers in a mosque on Friday afternoon. The attack on Sreenivasan was in apparent retaliation for the murder of Subair.

Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of PFI, was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

