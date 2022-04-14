New Delhi: Celebrating the auspicious day of the 131st anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar, RSS National Executive Member Dr. Indresh Kumar speaking at the Roza Iftar and Dialogues of Philosophers on DR Ambedkar here organized by RSS underscored that the road to peace and unity is the only way to make India Great.

Remembering the efforts of our freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country, Dr. Naresh said that we as Indians should never forget the efforts and sacrifices of our freedom fighters who did not hesitate to sacrifice their life for the cause of the nation.

Reiterating the need to develop an atmosphere of unity and prosperity, Dr. Naresh said that there are some people who want to disrupt the peace and prosperity of our nation and the time has come that they should realize that they will never succeed in their agendas.

"I've been attending various conferences at national and international levels and a few days back I even went to Aligarh Muslim University, Osmania University and spoke on the nationhood, unity, peace, and patriotism," said Dr. Naresh. Underscoring the significance of speaking the truth, he added that one should never hesitate or fear to speak the truth even if it is bitter. But one should never cross the line but on the same side, there should be no hesitance in speaking the truth.

Babasaheb Ambedkar sacrificed his life for the nation, he epitomizes the significance of education. He spoke against the caste system and wanted us to unite. For him, religion and caste came second but at the top was being an Indian, he added. He also praised the efforts of Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, and said that if Bose was alive at that time, the partition wouldn't have happened.

"Those who raise pro-Pakistan slogans here, you tell me how should we react. After the partition, there was some kind of a revolt that happened in Hyderabad and 10 lakhs of people from there went to Pakistan. Along with that, look at the condition of Sindhis in Balochistan, the people of POJK, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Till now, more than a crore people are living without citizenship which in itself tells the state of living in Pakistan."

Without mentioning CAA, he indirectly spoke on this issue and said that when this citizenship issue was raised some people started raising objectives. Concluding his remarks, he said that on this day we are celebrating Iftar, the 131st anniversary of Babasaheb, Mahavir Jayanti, and Baisakhi and that we should live in peace and unity.

