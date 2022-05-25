New Delhi: At a time when the Modi government has been facing criticism over the inflation and unemployment, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), India's largest labor union affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is all set to protest against what it said are the "wrong" policies of the government.

This time around, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh will be holding six national conventions on privatization and corporatization in the coming months to make people aware of the Modi government’s policies which the trade unions have been opposing for a long. The decision was taken during the two-day meet of national office bearers of the BMS which was held on 22nd and 23rd May in Bhopal.

The six national conventions will be held in different states as a part of the mass awakening program on - Disinvestment and Privatisation of Public Sectors and Corporatisation of Central Government Establishments. Cochin, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Kanpur, Ambala, and Guwahati have been selected for the mega program. “Employees of all public sector undertakings like power, telecom, engineering, banking, insurance, etc and Central government employees belonging to defense, railways, and postal sectors will be participating in these conventions in large numbers,” said BK Sinha, General Secretary BMS.

The meeting also decided to conduct a two-day national level meeting on cleaning staff at Varanasi in the first week of December 2022."A national-level convention of Safai Karmacharis to stop sewage deaths will be held in Delhi on 2nd July 2022 in which delegates from all over the country will participate. The meeting will also discuss the usage of modern technology and various methods to be adopted to prevent human deaths. After the convention, a high-level delegation will meet the Minister for Social Justice, Chairman National Commission of Safai Karmacharis, and NITI Aayog."

Coming back to the recent meeting held on May 22 and 23, he adds, “The meeting also reviewed, the agitations that were held between May 3 and 6 this year throughout the country demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in place of the National Pension System (NPS) under the banner of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC). The forthcoming Kendriya Karya Samithi meeting which will be held at Bhubaneswar will discuss all the Pension schemes and prepare an action plan accordingly,” he added.

He further said that the BMS also discussed in detail, the new opportunities that arise after the enrolment of more than 27 crores of unorganized sector workers on the E-shram portal. It has decided to expand work among street vendors, platform workers, gig workers, private transport workers, forest workers, domestic workers, sanitation workers, and also different types of workers."

The Office bearers of the BMS welcomed the decision of the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to confer the Global Health Leaders’ Award to ASHA workers.

“We appreciate the decision of the WHO and thank them for recognizing the contribution of the ASHA workers. In India, during the COVID 19 crisis the ASHA, Anganwadi, NHM & 108 Ambulance, Health workers, and other workers have rendered exemplary services which cannot be imagined by a common man or the Government. BMS feels it is the reward & recognition of their yeoman services and dedication,” said the labor body in a statement.