Gwalior: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said the Sangh is not a military organisation, but a group with a family atmosphere.

"Sangh is not an all-India music school. Martial arts programmes do take place (in it), but Sangh is neither an all-India gym nor a martial arts club. Sometimes, the Sangh is described as a paramilitary (force). But Sangh is not a military organisation," he said.

Sangh is a group with a family atmosphere, the RSS chief added.

He was speaking here at the closing event of the four-day Ghosh Shivir (musical band camp) of the Sangh's Madhya Bharat Pranth. Noted Sarod player Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and others attended the valedictory function.

"Western countries consider music as entertainment. It is played for a thrill there. But in India, music is meant to soothe the soul. It is an art that calms down the mind," he added.

The RSS chief also said that even though India was celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence, the country needs to make up for the loss caused by the mismanagement and loot, and this work rests with society.

“We attained Independence on August 15, 1947, but the struggle for it began in 1857", he added.

“A thought prevailed that we had lost to a foreign power at our home and efforts were launched to straighten up things. A continuous political and social correction work took place and we attained freedom," Bhagwat said.

He said more efforts were needed to build the country.

"The mismanagement and loot that inflicted losses need at least 10-12 years to be repaired," he added.

He said the change brought in by politicians, government and the police lasts for some time if it is not backed by society.

Bhagwat underlined the need to build a value-based society if the fortunes of the country need to be changed.

"The Sangh is doing this work which needs the faith of the society," he added.

Bhagwat reached Gwalior on Friday midnight to address the ghosh shivir that had begun on Thursday.

The musical band camp concluded at Saraswati Shishu Mandir (school) located on the Shivpuri Link Road, a senior RSS Madhya Bharat functionary said.

More than 500 instrumentalists drawn from 31 districts of RSS' Madhya Pradesh Bharat Pranth (including Gwalior and Bhopal divisions) took part in the camp.

Last week, Bhagwat had attended 'Ghosh Pradarshan', a programme on demonstrating musical instruments by band members in Chhattisgarh.

RSS functionary Vinay Dixit said the RSS was formed in 1925 while its musical branch came up in 1927. He added that musical bands, especially drums, are used in shakhas during drills.

