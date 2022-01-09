Nagpur: In a major development in the recce case, all the four terrorists, who were involved in the RSS headquarters recce in Nagpur, have been arrested. A few days ago, a high alert was issued in Nagpur after police received information that a member of the Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) conducted a recce in Nagpur.

"They conducted recce on the Sangh headquarters building in Nagpur. It is understood that recce has been done not only at the Sangh headquarters but also at important places in Nagpur," Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had said.

Nagpur police started the investigation and arrested one youth, who supposedly came to Nagpur from Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day stay in 2021. Police personnel had also registered a case under the UAPA Act.

Now, all four terrorists have been arrested by CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. Additionally, a huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.