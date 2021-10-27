Chennai: Striking a discordant note, the rationalist-non Brahmin Dravidar Kazhagam and the Communist Party of India have opposed the DMK government of MK Stalin implementing the centrally-sponsored Samagra Shiksha programme, rechristened as 'Illam Thedi Kalvi'. It is a post-school neighbourhood class aimed at bridging the education gap during the pandemic and arresting school dropouts. The DK, the ideological mentor of the DMK, and the CPI, an important ally of the DMK, have claimed that this programme is part of the RSS' education policy.

Both DMK president K Veeramani and CPI State Committee have warned the state government to tread cautiously as the programme, run through volunteers, would open the school education space to the RSS. Moreover, in their view, the very programme is a part of the New Education Policy, designed to saffronise the field of education. “Old wine in a new bottle,” was how Veeramani dubbed it.

'Illam Thedi Kalvi' or Education at Doorstep Scheme is being implemented in nine districts of the state and Stalin inaugurated it on Wednesday in Villupuram district. Intended to bridge the gap in the education of the students from disadvantaged backgrounds, it envisages conducting post-school special classes in neighbourhoods for students from Class 1 to 8 to prevent them from dropping out of school.

Also Read: RSS, BJP leaders, Union ministers hold discussions on new education policy

It is expected to help 34 lakh school students, most of them studying in the state-run schools, especially 1.41 lakh students on the verge of quitting education with the help of almost 1.70 lakh volunteers. According to Veeramani, implementation of the Education at Doorstep Scheme is a forcible implementation of RSS's Policy. "The Implementation of Education at Doorstep Scheme is like old wine in a new bottle. The DMK Government has opposed NEP but keeps on implementing its features in parts. It's shocking and painful," he said in a statement.

Recommendations of the NEP like using volunteers to teach school children are blindly followed in the present scheme, he said and asserted that this will pave way for the RSS to propagate its fundamentalist ideology. Describing the NEP as 'Kula Kalvi Thittam' (Hereditary-based Education), he urged MK Stalin to implement an alternative Education Policy designed by experts, as promised in the Assembly. And he called for bringing back Education to the State List in the Constitution.

While slamming the Skill test to primary school students, the DK leader expressed his disappointment at State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi making light of it. "The minister explains that this score will not be taken seriously and students will not be affected in any way. Still, there is a lurking fear since the scheme was administered by CBSE and it's an attempt by the Center to encroach upon States' rights in the Education sector and implement NEP indirectly," he added.

Echoing similar views, the CPI urged the government to strengthen the Common School System. The skill test for primary students is unacceptable, the party said since it would deprive the education of a large section of the marginalised.“If the Illam Thedi Kalvi is run through volunteers, the danger of RSS sneaking its cadre could not be ruled out,” the party warned and cautioned the government not to lose sight of social justice.

Also Read: Infosys to enter into MoUs with Karnataka govt to help achieve NEP objective