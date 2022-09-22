New Delhi: Our DNA is the same, only our method of worshipping god is different, All India Imam Organisation head Umer Ahmed Ilyas said on Thursday after meeting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Ilyas also termed Bhagwat 'rashtra pita' and said the RSS chief had visited the Madarsa Tajweedul Quran in north Delhi at his invitation and interacted with children there. "We all believe the nation comes first," Ilyas told PTI. (PTI)