Haridwar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in the Prana Pratishtha ceremony in Haridwar. Bhagwat said that India is continuously moving forward on the path of upliftment of Sanatan Dharma. He added that those who come in its way will perish.

Mohan Bhagwat said that with the speed with which the country is moving on the path of upliftment, it will take 20 to 25 years to become Akhand Bharat. He urged that if speed picks up pace, the time will be halved. He also said, "We will talk about non-violence, but will also keep a stick in our hands because the world believes in power."

The RSS chief said that if the common people make even a little effort, the Akhand Bharat, a dream of Swami Vivekananda, and Maharishi Arvind, will turn into a reality in 10 to 15 years.

Mohan Bhagwat visited the Krishna Niwas Ashram and Purnanand Ashram in Haridwar as the chief guest for the Pran Pratishtha and the inauguration program of the Brahmalin Mahamandaleshwar Swami Divyanand Giri Maharaj and the Gurutray temple on Thursday.