Agartala: The chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat will be arriving in Tripura on a four-day visit from January 24. This is perhaps his second visit in the state after 2017.

According to sources, RSS Chief Bhagwat will stay at Sevadham in Agartala and will return on January 27. During his four-day stay in the state, he will exchange views with members of the party at various levels, including in the field.

The source has confirmed that the public meeting of Bhagwat was cancelled due to Covid surge. Sources claimed that “Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb would pay a courtesy call on Mohan Bhagwat after his visit to Tripura”.

The meeting will also discuss issues related to Tripura’s interests with cabinet members. He will get Z Plus security and accordingly all the arrangements have already been started.

It is believed that the political situation in the state is going to change a lot with Mohan Bhagwat’s visit in Tripura. His visit to Tripura before the Assembly elections in 2017 was significant enough for the BJP to win.