Varanasi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Varanasi late on Wednesday night. Before, his coming to Varanasi, he offered prayers at Baba Hathiaram Mutt at Gazipur. On Thursday evening, Bhagwat will visit Dashashwamedh Ghat for taking glimpses of Ganga Aarti. However, in the morning, after performing Yoga, the RSS chief convened a meeting with Sangh office-bearers and Swayamsevaks.

According to sources, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will stay in Kashi till March 27. During his stay, he will hold important meetings with Sangh office-bearers of the Kashi region. These meetings will take place at Vishwa Samvad Kendra.

For attending the forthcoming meeting, Sangh's office-bearers from the Kashi region and Pracharaks will be arriving in Varanasi on Thursday. Meanwhile, after arriving in Varanasi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asked Karyakartas and office-bearers to spread the work of Sangh among the people of the state. Besides, Karyakartas were asked to inculcate the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among people.

