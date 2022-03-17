New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that all the truth-seekers should watch the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. His remarks came after meeting 'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri and actress Pallavi Joshi in New Delhi.

Congratulating them, Bhagwat said, "Every truth-seeker must see this film, a brilliantly written script, a complete artistic work, a thorough research." The movie, which had released in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others.

It revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, known for films like 'Tashkent Files', 'Hate Story' and 'Buddha in a Traffic Jam'. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand.

ANI