New Delhi : RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat held a meeting with Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organization, at Kasturba Gandhi Marg mosque on Thursday. Recently Bhagwat had meeting with many Muslim intellectuals and discussed recent controversies and ways to strengthen religious inclusivity in the country.

During the meeting Bhagwat had discussion on recent incidents like the Gyanvapi controversy, the Hijab controversy, and population control. The meeting was attended by many intellectuals like Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Qureshi, Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Najeeb Jung, Former Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, Former MP Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani. (ANI)